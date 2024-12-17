Usher Has Priceless Reaction After Rubi Rose & Her Friend Share A Cherry In Front Of Him

usher
Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour. Rubi Rose attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
"When u shy but a real eater."

Usher, one of R&B's greatest showmen, might have just gotten shown up by a special guest at his recent concert. The Dallas, Texas-born singer is still trekking all across North America right now for his Past Present Future tour. There are a few reasons for this, including a neck injury and Hurricane Milton. The physical issue happened in August, and Mother Nature halted his plans in October. This led Usher to move these dates back. In fact, all of them were rescheduled for this month. The first three missed dates have already gone by, and the Miami shows are currently being knocked out. Last night (December 16) kicked things off and they began with a bang.

If you know Usher's routines at his performances, you know he loves to interact with the audience. That's especially true when it comes to his female concertgoers. Just a few days ago, the "Yeah!" hitmaker granted a birthday girl in the crowd to eat two cherries out of his hand mid-show. However, she didn't simply gobble them up. Instead, she got really sexual and raunchy with it before giving him a little booty shaking show.

Usher Was Left Shell-Shocked

He was left quite surprised, with his facial reaction on the big screen at the venue in a hilarious moment. Well, yesterday at the Kaseya Center was no different, but this time a celebrity was in the stands. Rubi Rose, model, entrepreneur, and rapper, made her way out to support Usher. He's got a history of tracking down women like her and creating viral memories, and trust us, they managed to make one.

Instead of two cherries, the star attraction dangled one in front of Rubi's face. She began to lick it (again a suggestive manner), but she stopped. Instead of going it alone, she called on a friend that was with her, and they both did their thing on it right in front of Usher. As you can see in the video above, his reaction was utterly priceless with the crowd laughing at his facial expression. Rubi wound up sharing the video on her Twitter, captioning the post, "When u shy but a real eater." Fans were similarly stunned but the stunt, with one writing, "Usher face is sending me bc I made the EXACT same face 😂😂"

