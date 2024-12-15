Usher Fan Loses Control Over His Cherries In Hilarious Viral Concert Moment

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
Sep 14, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Usher reacts after throwing a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Atlanta Braves game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.
Usher shows are always a good time...

It seems like all Usher does these days is put on incredibly fun concerts, and we haven't even seen one fan complain about this yet. Moreover, his most recent show was an absolute romp thanks to a viral moment with a birthday girl in the stands as he fed her two cherries from his hand. She licked and sucked on the fruits for a while, which really riled the crowd up. Then, the woman dropped it low for the singer, who couldn't help but keep a pretty flabbergasted but still cool face amid the situation. Somehow, that still wouldn't be the most "Steal Your Girl" moment of his recent performances.

Jokes aside, this cherry-feeding display is a particular running bit at Usher's concerts, along with plenty of other moments to break up the flow of the show. In fact, T.I. recently had a hilarious reaction to him feeding Tiny a cherry, which fans really enjoyed laughing and jesting over on social media. Some other partners have had much more hostile reactions to the Dallas native getting up close and personal, so props to Tip for keeping it cool.

Usher Is More Nervous Than His Fan Is During Cherry-Feeding

But it's not all just fun and games at Usher concerts. It's also a chance for him to thank those who took him to superstardom, including Al B. Sure. "Aye, man, y'all don't really understand," the Coming Home icon remarked. "This is A-1 for real right here. My first album, Usher, this man showed me the ropes. He wrote songs for me, was patient with me. Long nights in the studio, I was going through vocal changes and all kind of s**t. We made some incredible moments together. But more than anything, you're a big brother to me, and I just want to say thank you, bro. I love you more."

Meanwhile, Usher's name popped up in the headlines for more allegedly sinister reasons in 2024, specifically his bond with Diddy and the Bad Boy mogul's alleged abuse of him. However, we want to make it clear that this resulted from social media speculation and rumor, not any instance of proof or significant legal action. Maybe these moments of levity during shows can be a solid distraction from that dark, looming cloud.

