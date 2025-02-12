Usher Jokes With Keke Palmer About Their Viral Las Vegas Residency Drama

Usher joined Keke Palmer on the latest episode of her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast to discuss their infamous intereaction at his Las Vegas residency in 2023. In doing so, he jokingly put the blame on her for the drama it caused in her relationship with Darius Jackson at the time. In bringing up the topic, Palmer said: “We caused some ruckus in my relationship," a framing Usher took issue with.

“Did I have anything to do with what was going on in your home?" he said. "Did I send you that dress? I just want to know that… I can not be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer. I’m not tying to do anything that’s going to deliberately try and rock anybody’s home.” As the two continued joking, Usher added: “This is what I say to myself in the mirror before I go out and hit the stage. I am not here to break up your home. I am here to entertain you, my love… We were having a great time!” Check out the full interview below.

Why Did Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Break Up?

At Usher's My Way residency, Palmer rocked a revealing dress and danced by the singer as he serenaded her. As clips of the moment went viral on social media, Darius Jackson wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom." Their relationship then went into a tailspin with allegations of domestic violence and a custody battle over their son. Palmer went on to link up with Usher once again to star in his “Boyfriend” music video.

“I know it was a hot moment for you and I was like, ‘You know what? When life feeds you lemons, you make lemonade. I think that this could be something positive and actually just shine a little bit of fun on it and allowing us to really do something that I think could be fun is the purpose and point of it,’” Usher said, reflecting on the video. “‘Let’s do something that just takes the mind off of it and just have a good time. Don’t focus on the drama.’”