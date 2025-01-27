Gillie Celebrates The Philadelphia Eagles Making It To The Super Bowl In Wild Locker Room Clip

The Philadelphia Eagles paved their way to the NFL's Super Bowl LIX after winning their NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (January 26), and one of the city's most beloved hip-hop figures was right there with the team to celebrate. Moreover, a clip surfaced of Gillie in the Eagles' locker room going ballistic to Too $hort's "Blow The Whistle" alongside the rest of the team and collective. Seeing this sports hype is always an infectious moment, and we know for sure that so many more exciting moments of unity will come ahead of the big spectacle on February 9.

However, Gillie also really needed this celebration with the Eagles, as he recently had a pretty bad experience at his boxing event. Basically, a miscommunication error between him and police led him to shut the event down because he thought that rowdy crowds outside of the venue were shooting at police, which turned out not to be the case. The rapper and media personality eviscerated local security and law enforcement for this confusion online, making it clear that he heard false statements.

Gillie Celebrates With The Eagles

Beyond Gillie's situation and the Eagles' win, though, there are a lot of other people looking forward to the Super Bowl for a very different reason. Kendrick Lamar's halftime show is the grand finale (or is it?) to his dominant 2024 run, and folks can't wait to see what he brings to the table. We're already in full promotion for it, as multiple ads and announcements surfaced over the past few days that really energized casual excitement for the extravaganza. While a lot of K.Dot fans also assume that more surprises are on the way, even the most foundational and simple of approaches will most definitely impress.