Gillie Celebrates The Philadelphia Eagles Making It To The Super Bowl In Wild Locker Room Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 714 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - January 7, 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gillie Da Kid visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Go Birds!

The Philadelphia Eagles paved their way to the NFL's Super Bowl LIX after winning their NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (January 26), and one of the city's most beloved hip-hop figures was right there with the team to celebrate. Moreover, a clip surfaced of Gillie in the Eagles' locker room going ballistic to Too $hort's "Blow The Whistle" alongside the rest of the team and collective. Seeing this sports hype is always an infectious moment, and we know for sure that so many more exciting moments of unity will come ahead of the big spectacle on February 9.

However, Gillie also really needed this celebration with the Eagles, as he recently had a pretty bad experience at his boxing event. Basically, a miscommunication error between him and police led him to shut the event down because he thought that rowdy crowds outside of the venue were shooting at police, which turned out not to be the case. The rapper and media personality eviscerated local security and law enforcement for this confusion online, making it clear that he heard false statements.

Read More: Cam'ron And Gillie Da Kid Trade Jokes On Instagram About R. Kelly Photo

Gillie Celebrates With The Eagles

Beyond Gillie's situation and the Eagles' win, though, there are a lot of other people looking forward to the Super Bowl for a very different reason. Kendrick Lamar's halftime show is the grand finale (or is it?) to his dominant 2024 run, and folks can't wait to see what he brings to the table. We're already in full promotion for it, as multiple ads and announcements surfaced over the past few days that really energized casual excitement for the extravaganza. While a lot of K.Dot fans also assume that more surprises are on the way, even the most foundational and simple of approaches will most definitely impress.

With all this football fever right now, we can imagine that every person in Philly celebrated just like Gillie and the Eagles in this clip. Elsewhere, Da King will continue his deep conversations with other rappers, community events, and unwavering Birds fandom. For the rest of us hoping for a great game of football at the Super Bowl and a killer Kendrick Lamar performance, we might just celebrate as wildly as they are, too.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Turns The "tv off" In New Super Bowl Halftime Show Promo After SZA Reveal

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar Turns The "tv off" In New Super Bowl Halftime Show Promo After SZA Reveal 5.8K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 17.8K
DJ Akademiks Music DJ Akademiks Loses It After Kendrick Lamar Lands Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance 5.7K