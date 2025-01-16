Philadelphia High School Mourns The Tragic Murder Of 17-Year-Old Basketball Star

Samuel Fels High School, an institution in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is in mourning right now over the tragic murder of its basketball team's captain and star Noah Scurry. According to the city's police department, he suffered bullet wounds from a shooting steps away from his home on Tuesday (January 14) at around 7:15 AM local time while he was on his way to his high school. Unfortunately, the department does not have much more information to offer about the tragedy, as they were not able to identify a motive for the shooting, suspects, a weapon, or other key elements at press time. However, the Philly PD did relay that they launched an investigation into the matter and will presumably provide more updates and information as they emerge.

"No arrests have been made... and no weapon was recovered," the Philadelphia Police Department reportedly stated concerning the murder of Noah Scurry, according to TMZ. He was a senior at Samuel Fels High School and the captain of the boys' basketball team. Per his cousin Breanna McGlynn – according to this TMZ report – various colleges and universities were in the process of recruiting him for their teams.

Noah Scurry's High School Issues Statement

Due to this tragedy, the Samuel Fels High School's basketball team, the Panthers, canceled their games this week. The high school's principal Melissa Rasper issued a statement on Tuesday to their community. "Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of [Noah Scurry]. The student recently scored the highest among the Fels community on the SAT college placement tests. He also played on the basketball team. And for that reason, our boys basketball games will be cancelled for the remainder of the week."