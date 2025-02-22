Fridayy Puts A Positive Spin On A Heartbreaking Memory On "February '23"

Fridayy learned a lot from this one evening in particular.

First year, I'm at the Grammys, I'm nominated too many times I don't know how to act, it's five to be exact We lost in every category, can you imagine that? I seen the pain in Khaled eyes, he telling me he sorry I told him, "'Bro, don't worry 'Cause where I'm from, we don't got no voice, but you helped tell my story'"

"I was just with him before I went on my headlining Europe tour, I was showing him the videos of the US Tour. He kept saying, wow all those ppl?? I’m proud of you son. I told him, it’s all cause of what you put inside me." While this single is already heavy, it seems we are in for even more heartbreaking stories. "February '23" finds Fridayy recalling the night of the 65th GRAMMYs. That year, he was nominated for the first time in his career. Three times, to be exact, for his contributions on DJ Khaled 's "GOD DID." Unfortunately, he left empty handed. However, while it's easy to view this as a loss, the hitmaker is taking the positives out of it. From just being on a massive record to begin with, to being around legends such as Lil Wayne and Jay-Z , it was a fruitful evening despite the lack of hardware.

Fridayy is preparing to drop his third project Some Days I'm Good Some Days I'm Not by promoting it with "February '23." It's the fourth single from the upcoming Lost In Melody, LLC/Dej Jam Recordings release, which is due out on Friday, February 28. This is a meaningful album for the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native as a large chunk of its inspiration stems from tragedy. In January 2024, the 25-year-old multi-talent lost his father right before his headlining tour in Europe. In a lengthy Instagram post announcing "Without You," Fridayy detailed how much this song means to him. "Got the call my Pop had passed right before I was bout hit the stage in Paris. I couldn’t tell you the feeling," he began.

