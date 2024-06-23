Fridayy Looks For The "Baddest In The Room" On New Single: Stream

Fridayy shows off his dynamic vocal range as usual here, and though it's not a show-stopping switch-up, it fits as a tender chiller.

Fridayy is keeping the good vibes coming in 2024 with his latest single "Baddest In The Room," a track that sums up his lust when he spots exactly that in the middle of the party. Moreover, it follows previous singles like the Chainsmokers collab "Friday" and a more direct display of balladry and melancholy with the March cut "Without You." In comparison to those cuts, this one takes more inspiration from dancehall and Afrobeat rhythms and tones, but the vocals and harmonies are firmly within the R&B tradition.

Furthermore, the main instrumental draw to "Baddest In The Room" is a rustic acoustic guitar lick that contrasts with airy synthesizers and deep synthetic bass. Fridayy is able to work with both timbres quite well as far as how his vocals match, but it's also not that notable of a switch-up or change of pace compared to all his other material. He's definitely come a long way from his debut self-titled album last year, and has even further to go.

With that in mind, we're excited to hear where the "When It Comes To You" crooner takes us next. If you haven't heard Fridayy's "Baddest In The Room" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the visualizer on YouTube a bit further down. Peep some notables lines below as well, and let us know what you think of the record in the comments section. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for more soothing R&B drops around the clock.

Fridayy's "Baddest In The Room": Stream & Watch The Visualizer

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in the middle of the party, but all I'm thinking about is you,
A hundred million shawties, but you make it easy to choose,
How many men wish they could wake up right next to you?
Oh, baby, bring it closer, I know just what to do

