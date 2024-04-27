The Chainsmokers Team Up With Fridayy For EDM/R&B Crossover "Friday"

The Chainsmokers are one of the most recognized musical artists in the world. Their pop appeal has garnered them tons of radio play and smash singles. Because of that they have been able to work with some of the industries brightest stars like Halsey, Coldplay, Florida Georgia Line, Jhene Aiko, and so many others. Now, they are gearing up for a new album once more. To tease it, The Chainsmokers are working with R&B/soul singer Fridayy for the first time on a new single called "Friday."

The coincidentally titled track is rumored to be the second promotional song for their sixth project, and first since 2022's Summertime Friends. However, this will not be an album, rather an EP, and is expected to see a May 10 release, according to Genius. The previous song that is looking to make its way onto the tracklist is "Addicted" featuring Zerb and Ink. On "Friday," The Chainsmokers produce a mixture of R&B and EDM, something that is not totally new to them.

Listen To "Friday" By The Chainsmokers & Fridayy

The beat gallops throughout and it has all the elements of a track that would be great for a late-night drive with the roof down. Fridayy gives a soulful performance, as he sings about a relationship with a woman that feels as if they are moving through life together without a care in the world. He is essentially comparing it to the weekend, and how those days are the week where you do anything and everything you want, that you cannot doing during the weekdays. Its your typical Chainsmokers fair, but with some great singing to go along with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

These late nights, driving through your city

I'm calling when I shouldn't be

Right here where you want me to be

Girl, you got me caught up

Shifting through your bulls***

Trying to find a way out

