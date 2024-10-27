Fridayy Drops Soulful Single "Back To You"

BYCaroline Fisher64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Back To You Fridayy Cover ArtBack To You Fridayy Cover Art
Fridayy wears his heart on his sleeve in his latest track.

Fridayy has already delivered plenty of good music this year, and it looks like the Haitian-American hitmaker has even more where that came from up his sleeve. Late last week, he unveiled his brand-new single, “Back To You.” The romantic track arrived alongside a visualizer that captures all of the old-school R&B vibes one could hope for. The song itself revolves around someone being unable to resist one person in particular, and knowing they wouldn’t want it any other way. Fridayy’s soulful vocals pair well with the laid-back instrumental, leaving listeners wanting more.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not Fridayy has any plans for a new full-length project. “Back To You” follows his debut self-titled studio album, which he dropped in August of 2023. It also follows some of his more recent releases, including his June single “Baddest In The Room.”

Aside from his solo material, Fridayy has also been hard at work on various exciting collabs. Earlier this month, for example, he teamed up with GloRilla on her track “Queen Of Memphis.” The song appears on her own debut studio album, Glorious. He and Hunxho also recently joined forces for the Atlanta rapper’s song “Worth It,” which appears on his sophomore studio album Thank God. What do you think of Fridayy’s new single, “Back To You”? Will you be adding it to your fall playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Wretch 32 Little Simz Benjamin A.D "Black And British": Stream

Fridayy Delivers Old-School R&B Vibes In New Track

Quotable Lyrics:

If it ain't love, then tell me why
I always come back to you (Come back to you)

Read More: KidSuper Records Recruits Giggs & Quavo For Debut Single "Big In Da Game"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...