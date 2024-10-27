Wretch 32 Enlists Little Simz & Benjamin A.D For New Single "Black And British": Stream

This is one of the most cutting tracks you'll hear this week from the rap world.

Wretch 32 just dropped one of the most thoughtful and passionate hip-hop tracks you'll hear this week with "Black And British," featuring Little Simz for a guest verse and Benjamin A.D on the chorus. It follows previous projects like 2021's Little Big Man and covers a whole lot of topics with a lot of compelling grace. Family trauma, social dynamics, and educational systems fall under their empathetic and pained magnifying glass over a gorgeously progressive, calm, and orchestral instrumental.

In addition, "Black And British" also comes with a music video that sees the "Ocean Deep" MC pay homage to his family history while commenting on its struggles. Furthermore, he does a great job of painting the picture here with very vivid imagery and a lot of sharp lines. Also, Benjamin A.D provides some solid melodies, and as for Little Simz, the "Satellite Business 2.0" creative offers a mindful glimpse into her upbringing. Wretch 32 came through with a pretty dense cut, but the musicality on display and the skillfully focused performances make it resonate even if you don't catch everything on first listen.

With all this in mind, we can't wait for what the Upon Reflection lyricist crafts next. If you haven't heard Wretch 32's "Black And British" with Little Simz and Benjamin A.D yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video via YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout lines from the record and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the new single. As always, come back to HNHH for the best new rap drops around the clock.

Wretch 32's "Black And British" With Little Simz & Benjamin A.D: Stream & Watch The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
You put our feels to the side, bills to the side,
Out of sight, out of mind, is my dad still alive?
Step-dad arrives, devil in disguise, Tina,
Wanna ask your partner how it feels to be Ike?

