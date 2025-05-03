Wretch 32 felt inspired to create "HOME?" based off of the injustice that was the Windrush scandal and his parents' migration to the UK.

It led to wrongful detainments, deportations, or threats of deportations. Things have eventually gotten better, with this special day being one of the reasons why. You can hear the passion coming from Wretch 32 on HOME? as he melds together the sounds of Jamaica and the UK. You can hear the stacked record with features from Little Simz , Ghetts, Kano, Skip Marley, and more on Spotify and Apple Music.

It was a success for both the British and Caribbeans (mostly Jamaicans which Wretch 32 is) as the former had their country rebuilt and the latter were able to work and make historic demographic changes that sparked more movement going forward. However, a new law that was implemented in 1973, per CNN , made it difficult for people who arrived before that year to prove their citizenship status.

Wretch 32 is celebrating a good but also bad day early with his brand-new album, HOME? That would be Windrush Day, which the UK celebrates on June 22. Initially, it was a way to commemorate all of the contributions that Caribbean migrants made following World War II. The reason it's called that is because of the Empire Windrush passenger liner that brought them over.

