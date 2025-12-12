Everybody Got Somebody – EP by Fridayy

Fridayy is closing out his 2025 with the six-track EP "Everybody Got Somebody," spotlighting his vocals with dramatic flair.

Fridayy has been one of the biggest emerging names in R&B and soul of the 2020s, a run he has no plans to slow down with. Before 2025 comes to a close, he decided to treat fans to the six-track EP Everybody Got Somebody. Amid lovelorn pleas and reflections on past relationships, the Philly singer is able to make a lot of drama and grandeur with larger-than-life synths, overwhelming percussion tones, and his unsurprisingly compelling vocal delivery. A lone feature from Mariah The Scientist helps flesh out the personality, and it makes for a clean collection of songs. Hopefully this means that Fridayy's 2026 will be even more consequential for his career, saving up the best for a full-length.

