Dozens and dozens of celebrities have been drawn to Paris this week to celebrate Paris Fashion Week. Among the many, MANY musicians in the fold are Jack Harlow. Earlier today he dropped a series of pics displaying his adventures throughout the week so far. The post’s primary picture sees Harlow looking pretty dapper in an all-black Givenchy suit. Many fans in the comments were quick to point out the contradiction in some particular lyrics from the rapper’s biggest hit “First Class.” The track contains the lyrics “You don’t need Givenchy, you need Jesus,” the double standard is obvious. Elsewhere in the comments, numerous fans made similar connections, claiming Harlow looked like a Jedi from Star Wars.

Elsewhere in the photos, Jack Harlow can be seen hanging out with Halle Berry and on a plane with longtime friend Urban Wyatt. He also made it a point to show off a specific rare Pokémon card he acquired in one of the pictures. The post’s caption reads “Put a sweet potato on the mac and make u pick a side,” which also sparked some confusion from commentors. Harlow’s post follows similar fit checks from artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce following the opening days of Fashion Week.

Jack Harlow Drops A Fit Check

Back in April, Jack Harlow surprise-released his new album, Jackman. The album has already received two videos most recently one for “Gang Gang Gang.” The somber and self-reflective video dropped a few weeks ago. Harlow posted teasers to social media of what the video would look like in the days before.

Jack Harlow has also been dealing with some beef recently. In a freestyle, he posted to his YouTube as part of an ongoing series, rapper Machine Gun Kelly brought Harlow up. His diss was a response to Harlow’s claim that he’s the best white rapper to do it since Eminem, which MGK took issue with. What do you think of Jack Harlow’s new fit pics from Paris Fashion Week? Let us know in the comment section below.

