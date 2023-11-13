Aaron Rodgers Reveals Ambitious Timeline For His Return

Aaron Rodgers suffered a brutal Achilles injury during his first-ever game with the New York Jets. Overall, fans were appalled that such bad fortune could take place. However, there were also a lot of people who roasted Rodgers. After all, he has been catching heat over the last year thanks to his political views. Regardless, this ended up setting the Jets back quite a bit. Subsequently, the team has been pretty mid, although Rodgers has made it his mission to come back to the field as soon as humanly possible.

Throughout the last few weeks, the Jets quarterback has made the ambitious claim that he will play before the end of the season. In fact, some have considered that he could play the last two games of the season as the Jets try to make the postseason. However, it is becoming more and more unlikely that they can go that far. After all, the Jets are 4-5 which doesn't exactly instill much confidence. That said, last night, Rodgers made a very telling prediction.

Aaron Rodgers Is Getting Ready

According to Melissa Stark of NBC, Rodgers believes he can be back as soon as mid-December. Overall, this feels like a bit of a stretch. Typically, an Achilles injury keeps you out for a year. If he comes back in December, then his recovery will have only been three months. Although it is true that Rodgers is trying new things with his recovery, there has to be some sort of line drawn. By returning in December, Rodgers would be opening himself up to an even worse injury.

Only time will tell whether or not Rodgers can get it going this season. If he does, we might be looking at one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. Let us know what you think of Rodgers' ambitious plan, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

