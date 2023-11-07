Aaron Rodgers Says He Might Be Returning From His Achilles Injury In “A Few Weeks:” Watch

When Aaron Rodgers went down with his unfortunate achilles tear everyone thought that the New York Jets season was lost. Even after the highly maligned Zach Wilson stepped in and led them to a thrilling win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills, no one was convinced. However, the defense has been pretty much lights out and Zach has made some plays. This was good enough for them to go on a three-game winning streak. They did come back to earth against the Los Angeles Chargers last night, losing 27-6 and dropping to 4-4.

But, the season is still far from over for these Jets. They are in the thick of the playoff race. They are just a few spots behind the Cincinnati Bengals for the final wildcard spot. On top of that, multiple people have claimed that if they remain in the hunt, Rodgers would try to rush back and play. It would be quite a miracle, though. TMZ Sports says that the fastest anyone has recovered from an achilles tear was Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers. That took around five and a half months. But, Aaaron has been making serious progress and apparently, it could be in no time that we see him take the field.

Aaron Rodgers Teases A Possible Comeback

Right after the game, the players ran to centerfield to chat. Two of those were Aaron and Chargers stud safety, Derwin James. He asked the injured quarterback when he would be coming back right away. Interestingly, Aaron had this to say to him, "Give me a few weeks." With the cameras rolling this could all be a ruse, but with his recovery process maybe he is telling the truth.

What are your initial thoughts on Aaron Rodgers saying he might be returning to action in "a few weeks?" Do you believe him, or was he just being aware that the cameras were on him? If he comes back, will the New York Jets be a threat in the playoffs? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Aaron Rodgers, as well as everything else going on around the sports world.

