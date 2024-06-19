Saint West's Latest Basketball Highlight Reel Might Just Prove He's A Star In The Making

Kim K is proud of her son.

Youth basketball is easily the best place to develop your skills as a young hooper. You get to learn how to play offense and defense, while also learning how to work as a team. These opportunities then allow you to jump through the ranks, and potentially even play for high school and college teams. Hopefully, Saint West sticks with the game for now. He seems to love it, and his talent is going to take him a long way.

Youth basketball is easily the best place to develop your skills as a young hooper. You get to learn how to play offense and defense, while also learning how to work as a team. These opportunities then allow you to jump through the ranks, and potentially even play for high school and college teams. Hopefully, Saint West sticks with the game for now. He seems to love it, and his talent is going to take him a long way.

We know just how good Saint is for his age thanks to his mom, Kim. Recently, Kim attended one of Saint's games where she took some videos and posted them to social media. In these clips, Saint was an absolute superstar. He was stealing the ball from opponents and going back down the court for impressive buckets. The basketball protege was running all over the place, and doing so in an effective manner. While it is too early to discuss his potential, there is no doubt Saint has some natural talent.

