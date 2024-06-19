Saint West's Latest Basketball Highlight Reel Might Just Prove He's A Star In The Making

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kim K is proud of her son.

Saint West, the eight-year-old son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has been showcasing a real love for sports as of late. Overall, Saint has found himself at numerous Los Angeles Lakers games. Moreover, he even got to meet Lionel Messi at an MLS game. Clearly, the kid loves athletics, and it appears as though he has some athletic ambitions of his own. For instance, he is currently a star on his youth basketball team.

We know just how good Saint is for his age thanks to his mom, Kim. Recently, Kim attended one of Saint's games where she took some videos and posted them to social media. In these clips, Saint was an absolute superstar. He was stealing the ball from opponents and going back down the court for impressive buckets. The basketball protege was running all over the place, and doing so in an effective manner. While it is too early to discuss his potential, there is no doubt Saint has some natural talent.

Saint West Tears Up The Court

Youth basketball is easily the best place to develop your skills as a young hooper. You get to learn how to play offense and defense, while also learning how to work as a team. These opportunities then allow you to jump through the ranks, and potentially even play for high school and college teams. Hopefully, Saint West sticks with the game for now. He seems to love it, and his talent is going to take him a long way.

Let us know what you think of Saint West and his basketball prowess, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Ssaint could potentially go the AAU route and someday play college ball? What do you think of players being scouted at younger and younger ages? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their upcoming games.

