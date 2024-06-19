Saint West's Latest Basketball Highlight Reel Might Just Prove He's A Star In The Making

Saint West, the eight-year-old son of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has been showcasing a real love for sports as of late. Overall, Saint has found himself at numerous Los Angeles Lakers games. Moreover, he even got to meet Lionel Messi at an MLS game. Clearly, the kid loves athletics, and it appears as though he has some athletic ambitions of his own. For instance, he is currently a star on his youth basketball team.
We know just how good Saint is for his age thanks to his mom, Kim. Recently, Kim attended one of Saint's games where she took some videos and posted them to social media. In these clips, Saint was an absolute superstar. He was stealing the ball from opponents and going back down the court for impressive buckets. The basketball protege was running all over the place, and doing so in an effective manner. While it is too early to discuss his potential, there is no doubt Saint has some natural talent.
Saint West Tears Up The Court
Youth basketball is easily the best place to develop your skills as a young hooper. You get to learn how to play offense and defense, while also learning how to work as a team. These opportunities then allow you to jump through the ranks, and potentially even play for high school and college teams. Hopefully, Saint West sticks with the game for now. He seems to love it, and his talent is going to take him a long way.
Youth basketball is easily the best place to develop your skills as a young hooper. You get to learn how to play offense and defense, while also learning how to work as a team. These opportunities then allow you to jump through the ranks, and potentially even play for high school and college teams. Hopefully, Saint West sticks with the game for now. He seems to love it, and his talent is going to take him a long way.
