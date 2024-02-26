Saint West Walks Out With Lionel Messi At MLS Game

The young soccer fan got the chance of a lifetime.

Lavender Alexandria
Inter Miami CF v Los Angeles Galaxy

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's second child Saint West is notoriously a huge soccer fan. He's been spotted out in public numerous times attending matches with both of his famous parents. But he got the ultimate fan experience during a recent match. The MLS season got underway over the weekend which meant the return of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. The Argentinian legend became a sensation in American soccer last year when he joined a struggling team and scored with remarkable efficiency as soon as he arrived.

For the start of the new season, Messi chose to walk out onto the field alongside Saint West. Video of the pair walking out together hit the internet over the weekend and got fans of sports, music, and reality TV all intrigued. Fans in the comments mainly honed in on one thing, a lyric from Kanye West's song "Off The Grid." The lyric references Messi directly saying "they playin soccer in my backyard, I think I see Messi." Check out the video of the pair walking out together before an opening night game against LA Galaxy below.

Saint West And Messi Walk Out Together

This is far from the first time Saint West's love for some of the biggest stars in the soccer world has come to light. Last year, Saint reportedly got a haircut specifically mimicking Brazilian great Neymar Jr.'s look. His interest in sports also extends to basketball where his games have been the location for some drama.

Most recently a game late last month saw both of his parents attending. Kim and Kanye reportedly has a tense encounter. Thankfully, it didn't seem to lead to anything serious. The couple's co-parenting has often been called into question amid some of West's more erratic behavior including a long retreat to Europe last year. What do you think of Saint West and Lionel Messi walking out together before a soccer match over the weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.

