Shannon Sharpe is a massive fan of LeBron James. If you have been to a Lakers game in Los Angeles, you have probably seen Shannon at a match. He and LeBron are good friends at this point, and overall, Sharpe is always going to have his back.

Moreover, this is especially important when you consider how Sharpe has daily debates with Bron’s biggest hater, Skip Bayless. Skip is always looking for ways to take down LeBron, however, Sharpe is there to stop him. On Tuesday, Sharpe had another great opportunity to do just that.

Shannon Sharpe Respects Greatness

While speaking on Undisputed, Sharpe got to talk about LeBron’s recent performance against the Houston Rockets. He helped his team win the game, and he did it by scoring 48 points. Consequently, Sharpe decided to pull out his infamous GOAT James mask for the first time in a while.

“Since LeBron has turned 38, he’s averaging 37-10-9?! Leading the league in points, rebounds & assists in that stretch!” Sharpe said. For those of you who may not remember, GOAT James is an alter ego of sorts that Sharpe has used over the past few years. Skip hates the character, although he had no choice but to just watch this morning.

.@ShannonSharpe resurrects the GOAT mask 😂



“Since LeBron has turned 38, he’s averaging 37-10-9?! Leading the league in points, rebounds & assists in that stretch!” pic.twitter.com/NJooewtyQh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 17, 2023

In the future, it is very doubtful that Bayless will ever consider LeBron to be the GOAT. However, James will always have some fans in his corner, which is also a good thing. At the end of the day, when you have someone like Sharpe hyping you up, you are always going to be having a good time.

Let us know what you think of the GOAT James mask, in the comments section down below.

