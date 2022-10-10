Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter game that was developed in 2019. On October 28, 2022, the newest edition of the game will be available to players on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. However, those who pre-order the game can play up to a week early, beginning October 20.

To generate anticipation for the game’s release, the company used some of the most prominent people in the entertainment industry in a commercial advertisement. The minute-and-a-half clip featured artists like Lil Baby and Nicki Minaj, comedian Pete Davidson, football player Jalen Ramsey, and others.

Titled “Squad Up,” the video was shot in different settings but had the same theme throughout. Each celebrity cited a line in true army fashion, and the people in the background restated it in the same tone.

It started with Lil Baby, born Dominique Armani Jones, saying, “Left, left, left, right, left.” From there, he introduced the game by shouting, “It don’t matter where you’ve been/Modern Warfare is back again.”

This cycle continued until it got to Pete Davidson, who added some comedy to the ad. While everyone else had music in the background and was doing tasks, Pete and his friends sat silently on couches.

The video ended when the words, “The Ultimate Weapon Is Team,” appeared on the screen.

Watch the entire ad below.