- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Call Of Duty Character Is Armed, Dangerous, And IconicA preview of Nicki Minaj's new Call of Duty operator skin was revealed today.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBad Bunny Shines As Playable Character In 2K's "WWE 2K23" TrailerThe Puerto Rican superstar will be playable character in the upcoming video game as a pre-order bonus.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesChristian Bale’s New Villain Character Revealed For “Thor: Love & Thunder”Christian Bale is unrecognizable as he sets to play the bad guy in Marvel’s upcoming "Thor" movie. Check out the the first pics of him in his role.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsLeBron James Becomes Playable Character In "Fortnite:" WatchLeBron James' character models will be available in just a couple of days.By Alexander Cole
- TV"Family Guy" Star Mike Henry Will No Longer Voice Cleveland Brown CharacterMike Henry will no longer be voicing the character of Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy," as he feels that "persons of color should play characters of color."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTori Spelling Apologizes For Racist "McQuisha" CostumeTori Spelling shared a post of her daughter dressed as "McQuisha" complete with fake Cheeto nails, which many found to be encouraging racist stereotypes.By Lynn S.
- TV"The Simpsons" Star Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu CharacterIt was a mutual decision between the voice actor and the show.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Her "Hustlers" Stripper Get-UpOkurrr, Cardi B.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentIan McShane Says "John Wick" Franchise Has Another 10 Years Left In The TankMcShane doesn't know what future holds, yet he envisions Keannu Reaves staying with "John Wick" for another 10 years.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong’o Says Her Scary "Us" Voice Was Inspired By A DisabilityPeople aren't too happy with her comment. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Sues 2 Vloggers Spreading Lies About Herpes, Sex Work & Baby KultureCardi B won't allow it: 2 vloggers face the wrath of her litigation powers.By Devin Ch
- MusicBill Cosby's Family Hasn't Visited Him In Prison, According To RepCosby is keeping his family at bay.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel Hints At Daredevil's Fate Hours After Netflix CancellationWhat's going on over at Disney is the question?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKeanu Reeves Joined The Cast Of "Toy Story 4"Tim Allen spills the beans on Keanu Reaves involvement in the "Toy Story 4" project.By Devin Ch
- MoviesTyler Perry Reveals He's Killing "Madea" Character In 2019Madea's funeral will take place next year.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCharlamagne Tha God Pays "Homage" To "Charlie Brown" CharacterLinus is a "warrior."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJoaquin Phoenix Spotted As "The Joker" For The Very 1st Time In PublicOut first look at Joaquin Phoenix as "The Joker."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel Drops Cryptic Tweets About "Daredevil" Season 3The Marvel "Defenders" jumped on Twitter to answer the cryptic message.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson To Voice Lady In Disney's "Lady and the Tramp" RemakeTessa Thompson has yet another exciting role. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Apologizes For Blackface Fiasco During Filming Of "Good Boys"Seth Rogen issues his response over the Blackface fiasco.By Devin Ch