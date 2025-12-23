"Call Of Duty" Creator Vincent Zampella's Fatal Ferrari Crash Was Caught On Video

Some very sad news is coming out of the video game world. The former head of Respawn Entertainment and CEO of Infinity Ward, Vincent Zampella, has died. Zampella was one of the creative minds behind the Call of Duty video game series. According to TMZ, he passed away in a horrific car crash in Altadena, California.

In fact, the entirety of the car accident was captured on video and eventually uploaded to the internet. As you can see below, Zampella was speeding through a tunnel on the Angeles Crest Highway when his car lost control and his a barrier.

The vehicle eventually spun around into the middle of the road and erupted into flames. As TMZ reports, the passenger of the vehicle was ejected. Meanwhile, Zampella was unfortunately stuck in the flames. Despite the bystanders' best attempts to save the men, both ended up passing away. It is a horrible tragedy that has come as a huge shock to the entire video game world.

Vincent Zampella Crash

This stretch of highway is amidst the San Gabriel Mountains and is known for being incredibly dangerous. It is not uncommon to see drivers perform all sorts of stunts with their cars in the area. Unfortunately, for Zampella, it led to his passing. It is unclear how he lost control or why the barrier on the highway is so poorly protected from such crashes.

Whatever the case may be, this all serves as a crude reminder that sports cars can be unsafe, especially at high rates of speed. You cannot help but feel for the families of both Zampella and his passenger.

You also cannot help but commend those who are capturing the incident on video. They immediately sprang into action and tried to save the two men. They could have easily run away or simply watched the chaos unfold. Instead, they put their lives at risk by rushing towards a car covered in fire, which could have exploded further.