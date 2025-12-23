Respawn Entertainment

News
Gaming
"Call Of Duty" Creator Vincent Zampella's Fatal Ferrari Crash Was Caught On Video
Vincent Zampella, the man behind the popular video game series "Call Of Duty, is dead following a horrific car accident.
By
Alexander Cole
December 23, 2025
