Boosie Badazz Teases New Trippie Redd Collab

Boosie Badazz hopped on Instagram earlier this week, hinting at an upcoming collaboration. The 40-year-old posted a shot of Trippie Redd, telling fans that they’re working on something new. “ME N @trippieredd BOUT TO COOK UP,” the rapper captioned the photo. Fans are eager to hear what the duo has to offer, letting Boosie know in his comments section.

His work with Trippie Redd isn’t the only collab Boosie has discussed as of late. Last week, he weighed in on Kodak Black’s upcoming collaboration with 6ix9ine. The latter rapper has been known as an alleged “snitch” for quite some time, and Boosie is clearly not a fan.

Boosie Badazz Hints At Upcoming Collab

“That ni**a Yak f**ked me up,” he said during an Instagram Live. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes f**ked up right now, I know the state of Florida f**ked up right now.” Boosie continued, claiming that Kodak Black has “no morals [and] no principles.” “D**n. Thought that little ni**a wasn’t like that, bro,” he added, “Ni**a ain’t no street ni**a, at all. D**n. F**ked me up.” Boosie’s son, Tootie Raww, even chimed in later to share his opinion. The 19-year-old posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story, flipping the camera off. “How u promise me a song then don’t do my sh*t and [hop] on a song wit a rat smh,” he wrote.

Boosie’s thoughts on the collab didn’t come as too much of a shock, as he has made his opinion on “rats” very well-known. In an interview last month, the rapper elaborated on why he doesn’t get on with “snitches.” “I was on Death Row because somebody lied on me, snitched on me,” he explained at the 2023 BET Awards. “It’s been detrimental to my family since the ’80s, so that’s why I have no love for people who do that.” He continued, claiming “It happened to my family. I’ve had two uncles snitched on that did 10-20 years.”

