News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
outside song
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Cardi B Reveals The Status Of Her New Song That Takes Shots At Offset
Fans have been wanting Cardi B to release the song as a single for her long-awaited sophomore studio album.
By
Cole Blake
53 mins ago
198 Views