Cardi B Pulls An Ice Spice On "Don't Do Too Much"

Cardi B isn't done building on her AM I THE DRAMA? era. Perhaps to make up for some lost time, she's gone ahead and released a Bonus Edition for her second platinum LP. "Don't Do Too Much" is the only track that makes up the extended tracklist, but that doesn't make it any less notable.
That's because there are some interesting angles to this frankly plain party cut. From the "Grrah, grrah" intro, the flows, and the drill/Jersey club beat, it feels like one big subliminal shot at Ice Spice.
It's no secret that these New York natives have no love lost for one another, with their beef seemingly starting last summer. The "Munch" rapper appeared to start things after issuing a subliminal of her own on Y2K!
On the track "BB Belt," Spice raps, "Think she pretty, but changin' her face (Damn) / Fallin' behind like, b*tch, pick up your pace / It was funny 'til I took her place." Cardi then appeared to address the shot on X, vowing she would get her lick back.
She seemingly did so on "Magnet," saying, "Slow-face b*tch (B*tch), whose spot is you takin'? (Who?)
My spot's forever, ho, I'm like a Dalmatian (Who?)."
Of course, both that and "Don't Do Too Much" are not official disses for the newer kid on the block. But with Cardi B feeding into make things messy on AITD?, it's angle worth looking at here.
Cardi B "Don't Do Too Much"
Quotable Lyrics:
Mm, make it look easy (Easy)
Me and my friends Monica Phoebe
On point, I'm PG
Eat h*es up, I'm greedy (Greedy)
Trips to the border (Border), huh
They feelin' my aura (Aura)