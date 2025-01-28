Cardi B Shocks Fans By Revealing Location Of Her New Piercing

The rapper continues to surprise.

Cardi B is always up to something. The rapper knows how to stay in the public conversation, even if she hasn't dropped an album since 2018. Cardi has made a cottage industry out of beefing with her fans and her ex, Offset. She also knows how to rile people up with her fashion choices and opinions. Cardi B did it again on Monday, January 27. The rapper got on X to reveal that she had gotten a new piercing. And fans were very surprised when she provided photographic evidence.

Cardi B took to the platform everybody still calls Twitter to make her announcement. "Soooo," she wrote. "I got my butt crack pierced." The replies were a mess. Some fans made puns about the procedure being a "pain in the a*s," while others questioned how such a thing could even be possible. The most prevalent comment, though, was that people thought Cardi B was bluffing. They called cap on the rapper's claim, and some even demanded photographic evidence of the piercing. Well, Cardi is nothing if not willing to overshare, and share she did. The rapper seemingly posted a photo piercing of, well, her butt.

Cardi B Previously Had Piercing Complications

We won't post the photo here, but you can check out the link at the bottom to view the original tweet. Cardi B is no stranger to piercings. The rapper posted several Instagram videos of her getting dermal piercings back in 2020. She was documented wincing and holding Offset's hand during what looked to be a very unpleasant procedure. "This b*tch hurt," she wrote in the caption. I forgot how it felt." Sadly, Cardi B's 2020 piercings did not last. The rapper later revealed that her body rejected the piercings, so she was unable to keep them.

Cardi B has big plans for 2025. The rapper claimed that she will finally be released her sophomore album. She also voiced a desire to find a new romantic partner after her messy split from Offset. She detailed it all in a November 2024 Instagram video. "My album will be out," Cardi asserted. "My secret businesses will be out. Hopefully next year I get a little boyfriend." Let's see if she makes good on her promises.

