Heidi Klum Says She's Topless So Much That Her Kids Remind Her To Get Dressed When Friends Come Over

Heidi Klum is one of the most famous models in the world. Moreover, she is a tv personality who showcased her judging talents on America's Got Talent. However, if there is one thing fans truly know her for, it is the fact that she always has the most unique Halloween costumes. Although not every single one of these costumes has hit, they always get people intrigued. They are always very elaborate and you never really know what she is going to do next.

In addition to all of this, Klum is also a free spirit. She has been photographed nude on the beach plenty of times. Moreover, she can frequently be found topless in the comfort of her own home. Klum currently has three kids, aged 19, 18, and 17. Even when they are home, Klum has no issue with being nude around them. However, as Klum explained on Call Her Daddy, she does need a reminder every now and again to put some clothes on. This is especially true whenever her children decide to bring over a friend.

Heidi Klum Gets Honest

"I mean, I try to be like that with my kids. Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless," Klum said. "And they will come, like, 'You know, my friend is coming over, mom, put your top on.' And I’m like, 'When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.'" Thankfully, she is someone who happily obliges with the request. Otherwise, that would be extremely awkward. As for her oldest daughter Leni, she spoke about her mom during a call on the podcast, and she claimed that her mom's topless streak can be a bit embarrassing.

