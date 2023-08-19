Leni Klum’s Green Bikini Photos From France Prove She’s Inherited Heidi’s Supermodel Genes

Heidi Klum has long been known as one of the most stunning supermodels in the industry. Now that she has grown children of her own, they’re quickly beginning to assert their own presence amongst the world of nepo babies. 19-year-old Leni Klum turned plenty of heads earlier this week. Social media users were shocked to see how much she’s grown up. As Page Six reports, the young beauty is currently vacationing on a yacht with her loved ones in France. The paparazzi photos have the world taking clear note of her busty chest.

In images that can be found here, Heidi’s daughter sports a tiny green bikini while soaking up the sun. She and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky were on the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore’s yacht on Friday (August 18). While those sneakily watching on caught glimpses of Klum’s full figure, she kept things far more wholesome on Instagram. Instead of thirst trapping, like many others have been doing, the teen shared a sweet snapshot snuggled up with her beau in the shade.

Read More: Heidi Klum & Snoop Dogg Collaborate On New Song, “Chai Tea With Heidi”

Leni Klum is in Vacation Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

Leni looks toward the camera with oversized shades blocking her eyes, holding a small container of iced tea in her hand. Rachevsky wraps his arms around her, planting a smooch on the side of her forehead. This isn’t the only time we’ve seen the young socialite enjoying the water with friends, earlier this week she was partaking in the same activities on her dad’s luxury boat in a blue two-piece that also went viral.

Leni Klum isn’t the only one whose bikini body has been making headlines so far this weekend. We’ve also seen Latto donning a gorgeous golden two-piece to twerk along to her new Davido collab, as well as Normani modelling a bathing suit from Lori Harvey’s new swimwear collection. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Normani’s Bikini Thirst Traps Remind Us She’s A “5’4″ Thicky Thicky”: Photos

[Via]