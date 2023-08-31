Elisabetta Gregoraci Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Elisabetta Gregoraci, an Italian fashion model and television personality, has made significant waves in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what events shaped her career? Let’s delve into her journey.

Born on February 8, 1980, in Soverato, Province of Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy, Elisabetta Gregoraci embarked on her professional journey as a dancer on the Italian television program Libero. Her beauty and talent soon caught the attention of major brands. She replaced model Eva Herzigová in a campaign for Wonderbra and modeled for renowned brands like Corona, Armani, and Max Factor.

Controversies And Career Boost

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 08: Elisabetta Gregoraci attends the red carpet of the movie “Freaks Out” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

In 2006, a significant controversy surrounded Gregoraci. Reports emerged that she had offered sexual favors to secure a position as a showgirl with RAI, Italy’s national public television company. This scandal involved her alleged relationship with Salvatore Sottile, a spokesperson for Italy’s foreign ministry. While this incident led to her estrangement from RAI, it ironically boosted her career. The media attention she garnered from this episode paved the way for her to become the face of a mobile phone company.

Association With Silvio Berlusconi

BARI, ITALY – JUNE 24: Elisabetta Gregoraci the presenter on June 24, 2023 in Bari, Italy. In the heart of music and also in the heart of Bari the second episode of Battiti Live 2023, an event organized by Radio Norba. (Photo by Donato Fasano/Getty Images)

After the RAI incident, media magnate and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi hired Gregoraci as a hostess for his television show Buona Domenica. Rumors swirled about a romantic connection between the two, but both Gregoraci and Berlusconi have consistently denied any relationship beyond friendship.

Personal Life And Relationships

ROME – JUNE 14: Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci leave the church of Santo Spirito di Sassia at the end of their wedding ceremony on June 14, 2008 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

In the realm of personal relationships, 2008 saw Gregoraci tie the knot with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, a prominent figure in the Formula One scene. Briatore, earlier in his career, faced legal challenges in Italy, including convictions for fraud. However, these convictions were later nullified due to an amnesty. The couple welcomed a son in 2010. Interestingly, Briatore also has a daughter, Leni, from his previous relationship with German model Heidi Klum. Despite this, he never played a role in Leni’s life. By 2017, Gregoraci and Briatore decided to part ways but maintained a cordial relationship post-separation.

Conclusion

Elisabetta Gregoraci’s journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to resilience and adaptability. From her early days as a dancer to her modeling gigs with top brands and her television stints, she has navigated both highs and lows with grace. Her net worth of $20 million in 2023 reflects not just her talent but also her ability to turn challenges into opportunities. As we look at her achievements, it’s evident that Gregoraci’s story is one of determination, controversy, and ultimately, success.