Karlie Kloss Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Karlie Kloss, a name synonymous with high fashion, has carved a niche for herself in the modeling industry. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what makes her journey so remarkable? Let’s delve into the life and career of this iconic supermodel.

Born on August 3, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois, Karlie Elizabeth Kloss was raised alongside three sisters. The family relocated to St. Louis when she was two, and it was here that her initial passion for classical ballet took root. However, destiny had other plans. By age 15, her towering height made her a misfit for ballet but a perfect fit for the modeling world.

The Rise Of A Supermodel

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss on the runway at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Runway Show – Swarovski Crystal Looks at Earl’s Court Exhibition Centre on December 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Swarovski)

Karlie’s modeling journey began when she graced the cover of Scene Magazine at just 14. This exposure led to her signing with Elite Model Management, and soon after, she was featured in renowned magazines like Teen Vogue. Her association with Elite was short-lived, as she soon transitioned to NEXT Model Management, marking the beginning of her meteoric rise in the fashion world.

In 2008 alone, Karlie walked for 31 New York Fashion Week shows, showcasing designs from fashion moguls like Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs. Her success wasn’t limited to New York. She dominated runways in Milan and Paris, totaling 64 shows that year. This rapid ascent wasn’t without its challenges, as a legal tussle ensued between her former and current management companies. However, the lawsuit was amicably settled out of court.

Diversifying Her Portfolio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Karlie Kloss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Karlie’s association with Victoria’s Secret began in 2011, and she officially donned the Angel’s wings in 2013. However, by 2015, she parted ways with the brand, citing a mismatch with her feminist beliefs. Karlie pursued an education outside the modeling realm at New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study in 2015. She also ventured into television, hosting the reality competition show Project Runway in 2019. Her passion for STEM education led her to establish Kode with Klossy, a camp designed to introduce young girls to programming.

Endorsements & Collaborations

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: Karlie Kloss attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show. As part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Karlie’s success isn’t solely attributed to her runway appearances. She has collaborated with many brands, from Swarovski to L’Oreal Paris and from Nike to Donna Karan. These endorsements have significantly contributed to her net worth, making her one of the highest-paid models globally.

Personal Life & Investments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Karlie Kloss attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion. At Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Karlie’s personal life has also been in the limelight, especially after her marriage to real estate investor Joshua Kushner in 2018. The couple announced their first child’s arrival in 2020. Interestingly, Karlie shares a distant connection with the Trump family through her marriage. Joshua’s brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump. Further, on the real estate front, Karlie made headlines in 2019 when she listed her West Village, Manhattan townhouse for $2.75 million. She had initially purchased this property at the age of 20 for $1.975 million.

Conclusion

Karlie Kloss’s journey from a ballet enthusiast to one of the world’s top models is inspirational. Her diverse portfolio, from modeling to endorsements and from education to television, showcases her versatility. With a net worth of $40 million in 2023, she is a testament to hard work, passion, and the ability to adapt and evolve in the ever-changing world of fashion and entertainment.