Alex Cooper Breaks Silence On Boston University “Trauma”

Call Her Daddy host and former D1 soccer player Alex Cooper recently broke her silence about "traumatic experiences" she endured while playing at Boston University. While Cooper did not reveal specific details, her recent interview with Cosmopolitan revealed the most information she has ever divulged about the incident. “With this specific thing, it’s so personal to me and it took such a toll on my mental health. Recently, I reconnected with a lot of the people that I played soccer with who were around when things were happening and it’s been pretty cathartic. I met up with one of my teammates in Santa Monica who I hadn’t seen since we graduated — we didn’t even say hi, we just both started crying. There’s another woman that went through it with me, and we finally saw each other recently and it’s just wild to talk about it together.”

While details are scarce, Cooper has alluded to the "traumatic experience" being at the hands of a coach during her time with the Terriers. Cooper played for the team between 2013 and 2015. However, Cooper said she left the team partway through her senior season in 2016 over the incident. Furthermore, Cooper has said that she intends to fully speak out about the incident on her podcast in the near future.

Cooper Intends To Stay With Spotify

Elsewhere in the Cosmo interview, Cooper revealed that she plans to stay with Spotify for the time being. Cooper, who began Call Her Daddy at Barstool, joined Spotify on an exclusive $60 million deal in 2021. My relationship with them so far has been amazing. I’m very hands on with my product, as you know, and I need a partnership of people that are going to just be like, “Do your thing.” They’ve been great. So yeah, I’m going to do a renegotiation and see what happens. It’s a little bit different now because I’m not just the show—I have a network of people and it’s a bigger situation now, so probably the number will be bigger. That’s something I’ve been thinking about: “Is it good or bad for the number to come out again?” Cooper explained. Her contract with Spotify expires next year.

Furthermore, Cooper spoke on handling the backlash to her initial deal. I had a lot of therapy sessions when the first deal came out. Because I was like, “Whoa, it’s just not normal to have the amount of money you’re making public and that amount at such a young age.” I did see the backlash of “She doesn’t deserve that” or “She’s so greedy.” I’m like, “Oh my god, no one said this about Joe Rogan. No one said this about the SmartLess podcast guys.” But I’m the type of person that loves it, because it means there’s opportunity to help the conversation progress. It’s less about me....It’s a new benchmark for women in the industry," she explained.

