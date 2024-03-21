Big Sean Unleashes "Anderson Estate Freestyle": Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Disses

Big Sean just dropped the "Anderson Estate" freestyle on his social media, building up an upcoming single and album rollout that has fans salivating at the mouth. Moreover, this is a pretty lyrically dense, low-key, and old-school display of skill from him, delivering calm but introspective and reflective bars over a woozy J Dilla flip (from "Drop" by The Pharcyde) from Boi-1da, Leon Thomas, and Jahaan Sweet. Furthermore, it prompted a lot of discussion online around the Detroit MC's bars, demeanor, next moves, and quality of performance on here. Overall, there was a lot of praise online, further cementing that he no longer represents the corny image that folks had of him when his career was at its commercial peak of visibility.

What's exciting about the "Anderson Estate" freestyle is that it shows this peak could still be bested by more developed artistry and a consistent effort to be the best. For example, one of the most notable bars on here that fans went wild over was when Big Sean seemed to reference Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. "I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency / I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies,” he spits on the cut. “Or y’all so-called bigger three / But every verse I lay, fans love to say, ‘Man, n****s is sleep!'"

Read More: Big Sean Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Big Sean's "Anderson Estate" Freestyle: Watch

Of course, a lot of fans also had more critical reactions to this freestyle. After all, Big Sean was one of the names that people brought up the most in a viral Twitter discussion over the worst bars of all time recently. Regardless, this new freestyle shows that he's clearly come a long way since, and while it doesn't remove issues with his style, it points to confidence and development in his abilities. You can check out more reactions to the "Anderson Estate" freestyle down below.

Fans React

Meanwhile, let us know what your thoughts were on this new lyrical offering down in the comments section below. How does this single stack up to the rest of the discography as of late, and does this make you excited for this upcoming LP release? 2024's already a pretty stacked release year, so there's a lot of potential for more greatness. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Big Sean.

Read More: Big Sean Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar’s Leaked Diss Track