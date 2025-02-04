The Weeknd Shares Chilling First Look At "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film Co-Starring Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan

Abel is going to be hitting the big screen for the second time in his career fairly soon.

The Weeknd's foray into film/TV is going to continue in just over three months when he unleashes Hurry Up Tomorrow. It's the accompanying movie to his sixth studio album of the same name, so you could almost say it's a soundtrack in a way. The artwork and songs for the LP certainly hinted at just how cinematic Abel Tesfaye wanted this project to be. He definitely pulled that off and fans have been absolutely enthralled so far. It's well on its way to charting at number one with a current sales projection of 350,000-375,000 units. As for this motion picture, what else can we share?

Well, the Canadian phenom first announced Hurry Up Tomorrow back in late December across his social media platforms. Then, he also revealed who his two biggest co-stars were going to be. Those are Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Directing this "musically driven psychological thriller" is Trey Edward Shults. He's known for releases such as Waves and It Comes at Night. To be more specific the base of the plot is that this film "follows a musician who journeys with a stranger to unravel his own identity." That's per Rolling Stone.

The Weeknd's Movie Hits Theaters May 16

The trailer does do a great job of highlighting those key points and does so without giving too much away. There looks to be a lot of tense and fast-paced scenes throughout, so it definitely looks like it will live up to the credentials of the thriller genre. Key moments include Abel looking all sorts of terrified in a bathub as appears to be drowning.

Furthermore, there's a healthy amount of foreboding imagery such as The Weeknd breaking down in tears, looking frightful onstage, and etc. It appears that the songs are going to be crucial to how the movie plays out. If you have heard songs like "Baptized In Fear," that tub scene looks like it's going to correlate beautifully with the lyrics. Maybe at the end of the film, we learn more about The Weeknd's plans for the future.

