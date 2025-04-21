The Weeknd Makes A Fun But Disappointing Cameo At Coachella

Lionsgate's 2025 CinemaCon - Presentation
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate)
The Weeknd had previously been teasing a mysterious "FERRIS WHEEL TAKEOVER," leaving many fans sitting on the edge of their seats.

The Weeknd is t-minus 25 days away from the release of his upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow. It directly correlates with his sixth studio project of the same name. It remains to be the top-selling album of 2025 in terms of first-week sales with 491,000 copies sold. However, Abel Tesfaye had been teasing an intriguing event on his social media in the midst of the excitement for the movie.

Per Uproxx, the Canadian R&B/pop icon started to have his fan base chomping at the bit on April 16. "🎡FERRIS WHEEL TAKEOVER🎡 SEE YOU IN THE DESERT @coachella." Folks were more than interested with one user writing, "Coachella Weekend 2 just became THE WEEKND 2."

"Sir I need to know more details because I have to plan my sleep schedule accordingly thanks," another hilariously added. Many were of the belief that The Weeknd was going to be performing at each night of the second weekend of the Indio, California festival.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead, it was more of a "meet-and-greet style publicity appearance," per Deadline. His future co-star, 22-year-old Jenna Ortega, was by his side, as photographed by Rolling Stone. Abel donned a white and black trucker hat with a black bandana over his mouth and sunglasses. The rest of his fit was also black as he wore a hoodie, jacket, joggers and boots.

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow Movie

Ortega also went for a mostly black look with shades, leather jacket, sheer top and bra, boots, and blue jean shorts. They were spotted walking around the Ferris wheel and posed in front of a promotional Hurry Up Tomorrow sign. It's unclear how they interacted with fans, but we can imagine those that did go over to see them still had fun.

However, we all can probably agree that an early live show of his new songs before his upcoming tour would have been much cooler. But we won't have to wait too much longer for that as The Weeknd hits the road on May 9. As for the movie though, it will hit theaters on May 16 and also stars Barry Keoghan and is directed by Trey Edward Shults.

