Jenna Ortega Drowns The Weeknd While She Hurry Up And "Drive" Away Ahead Of Anticipated Film

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023.
The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega will star in the new thriller released on May 16. The film supports 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' album.

The Weeknd has unveiled a haunting visual for “Drive,” one of the more introspective tracks from his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The moody video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, doubles as a teaser for their upcoming psychological thriller of the same name, which stars The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. Shults, best known for Krisha and It Comes at Night, crafts a disquieting atmosphere that lingers long after the final frame.

Set against an ambient score and the song’s aching production, the video opens with The Weeknd and Ortega drifting through a shadowy cityscape. Their connection unfolds in muted gestures—brief glances, soft laughter on a Ferris wheel, the flicker of neon lights casting intimacy over an otherwise eerie landscape. The carnival, once a symbol of youthful joy, feels hollow under the weight of what’s unsaid.

As the pair disappear into the night, the mood fractures. Scenes shift to Ortega alone in stark desert terrain, her silhouette flickering beside a bonfire. She drives with no clear destination, her gaze vacant.

These solitary moments create tension, suggesting fracture beneath the surface of her bond with the singer. There’s a quiet unraveling, captured in the way silence lingers longer than words.

More: The Weeknd Shares Intense Second Look At His "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film

The Weeknd’s “Drive”

The video closes with a disturbing image: The Weeknd submerged in a bathtub, tears streaking down his face. The lyrics, “I fell asleep in the tub, I was met with paralysis…Couldn’t scream for help, I just slowly felt the pressure hit,” echo as the water swallows him in slow motion.

It’s a moment of surrender and suffocation, a visual metaphor for emotional drowning. The bath—typically a place of restoration—becomes a site of vulnerability and despair.

“Drive” continues The Weeknd’s thematic descent into the darker corners of fame, love, and alienation. It bridges his current album with his cinematic ambitions, reinforcing his evolution as both a musician and visual storyteller. Hurry Up Tomorrow, the film, promises to deepen this world when it premieres in May.

The Weeknd and Shults offer a story that doesn't beg to be understood. The visuals haunt. The lyrics linger. And the silence, more than anything, speaks volumes.

More: The Weeknd Debuts New Snippet Ahead Of "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1493
Syndication: Desert Sun Music The Weeknd's Music-Based Film With Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan Gets Release Date 657