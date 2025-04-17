The Weeknd Debuts New Snippet Ahead Of "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Film And Fans Are Elated

Syndication: Desert Sun
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Weeknd appears to have new music on the way ahead of an apparent appearance at Coachella, later this week.

The Weeknd has shared a new snippet on Instagram, using the song to promote the release of tickets for early screenings to his upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow. On the song he croons about suffering from insecurities "for way too long."

The screenings will be held in dozens of cities across North America on May 14th. He didn't provide any further details as to what fans can expect, but in the comments section, they've been thrilled about the news. "THE SOUNDTRACK IS GONNA BE FIRE," one user wrote. Another added: "THE GREATEST ROLLOUT KNOWN TO MAN."

The highly-anticipated film serves as a companion to The Weeknd's sixth studio album of the same name. He wrote the film alongside Trey Edward Shults and Reza Fahim. Shults will be directing the project.

According to a website for the film, it synopsis reads: "A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence." The Weeknd will be acting in the starring role with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan also serving as leads.

The Weeknd Coachella

The update on new music from The Weeknd comes as he seemingly prepares to perform at Coachella, this weekend. On Instagram, Wednesday night, he hinted at having a "Ferris wheel takeover" in store for the festival over the next several days. "SEE YOU IN THE DESERT," he wrote in the caption.

As he didn't provide any further details, The Weeknd left fans guessing as to what he has in store. "Girl you performing on the wheel???" one user asked in the comments. Another joked: "no one knows what it means, but it's provocative."

The Weeknd dropped the original Hurry Up Tomorrow album back on January 31, 2025. It featured collaborations with Justice, Travis Scott, Florence and the Machine, Future, Playboi Carti, Giorgio Moroder, and Lana Del Rey, among others. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

