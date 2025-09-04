The Weeknd has already announced that he'll be getting back on the road less than one day after wrapping up his After Hours Til Dawn Tour at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he confirmed that he'll be performing in Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., and Europe next year, as caught by Billboard.

He'll be getting the tour started with two shows at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguro on April 20 and 21. While in Mexico and Brazil, Anitta will be joining him as a supporting act. She previously performed with him on Wednesday night during his aforementioned San Antonio concert. Additionally, Playboi Carti, who joined The Weeknd throughout his North American leg, will once again support him in Europe. The tour will conclude on August 29 at Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Fans in the comments section of The Weeknd's announcement on Instagram can't wait for him to perform. "The time has come!!!! We asked and it was heard Brazil is waiting for you," one user wrote, after being translated to English. Another added: "Waiting you my brother."

In the caption, The Weeknd confirmed that fans can sign up for pre-sale ticket access through his website. Once they've done so, fans will be able to purchase tickets on Monday, September 8.

The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

The Weeknd dropped his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, back in January. The project debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart after selling 490,500 album-equivalent units in its first week.