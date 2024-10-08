Drake's Impressive Streak Ends After Completely Falling Off The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Heartbreak for Drake.

In the modern era, there aren't many more musical artists quite like Drake. The Canadian native is a titan when it comes to performing on the charts. You can argue the quality of his music over the last several years has dropped. But overall, no matter how some may feel, the guy is almost always near the top of the heap and that goes for any genre. All you have to do is go back to yesterday when it was reported that he was the top streaming rapper for September on Spotify, keeping his streak of pulling in the most for every month in 2024 alive.

However, there may be a chance that he loses that incredible run. There are a lot of rappers that could knock him of the pedestal. After all, all good things come to end. Unfortunately, that has actually come to fruition as of today for one of Drake's spectacular stats/runs. According to Rap TV, with this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart update, The Boy is no longer on the list in any capacity.

Drake's Reign Was Bound To End At Some Point

Obviously, in this case, that means no singles nor features. It's extra saddening for him because he's been on the Hot 100 every week since April 2022. This could be looked at in a multitude of ways. Of course, with the recent end to the Kendrick Lamar feud, some are going to point to people seeing him differently after some of things that were laid out in the disses. Another viewpoint would be that the lack of quality (which we mentioned earlier) could be factoring in enough for a lot of hip-hop fans. Furthermore, there's also the fact that he has not been dropping a ton outside of the beef.