streak
- SportsNBA MVP Voting Ends Historic StreakLeBron's record-setting MVP vote streak is over.By Ben Mock
- NumbersPost Malone's Insane Hot 100 Streak Comes To An EndFor the first time since January 2017, Post Malone no longer holds down a position on the Hot 100 charts. By Mitch Findlay
- BasketballLos Angeles Lakers Hit 10 Game Win Streak & Tie Franchise Best 17-2 StartLake Show in full effectBy Karlton Jahmal
- SportsTeam USA Loses Kyle Kuzma To Ankle Injury, Finalizes World Cup RosterIf you're a Lakers' fan, swallow your pride.By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul George Sinks Double OT Winner As Westbrook's Triple-Double Streak Comes To EndThe MVP chants are growing louder in OKC.By Devin Ch
- SportsJames Harden Said Scoring Streak Was Out Of NecessityHarden is just trying to help out his team.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRussell Westbrook Still Sees Room For Improvement After 11th Straight Triple-DoubleWestbrook continues to tear up the league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden's 30-Point Streak Extended To 30 GamesHarden continues to kill it.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPacific Rim Uprising Unseats Black Panther At #1Black Panther's box office streak ended by Pacific Rim Sequel.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "DAMN." Hits 25 Weeks In Top 10 of Billboard Hot 200Kendrick continues his streak.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Falls Off Billboard's Hot 100 For First Time In 430 WeeksDrake's amazing run is over.By Matt F
- MusicRihanna Ends Male Dominated Billboard StreakRihanna never stops being amazing.By Jonathan Carey
- MusicDrake's "To The Max" Extends His Record Hot 100 StreakDrake keeps dominating the charts.By Matt F
- MusicDrake Hasn't Left Billboard Hot 100 Chart Since 2009The "More Life" star has been charting for almost a decade!By Matt F