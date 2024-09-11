Stove God Cooks Links With Underground Producer DJ Rude One For "81"

When it comes to being a successful coke rapper, you have to got have a lot of personality on the microphone. Lyricism and a knack for clever bars is plus, just ask Pusha T. He's built a successful solo career off developing all of those skills. Pretty soon, hip-hop heads are going to have to put Stove God Cooks in the conversation for A-listers in the sub-genre. Right now, he doesn't have the most robust solo or feature catalog. But as long as he keeps on shredding this wave he's currently on, he will be there in no time. This year, the Syracuse, New York native has been probably at his most prolific with a few singles and features, as well as an exclusive Even Biz project, Stop Callin Me I’m Cookin (Side A).