Stove God Cooks Links With Underground Producer DJ Rude One For "81"

When it comes to being a successful coke rapper, you have to got have a lot of personality on the microphone. Lyricism and a knack for clever bars is plus, just ask Pusha T. He's built a successful solo career off developing all of those skills. Pretty soon, hip-hop heads are going to have to put Stove God Cooks in the conversation for A-listers in the sub-genre. Right now, he doesn't have the most robust solo or feature catalog. But as long as he keeps on shredding this wave he's currently on, he will be there in no time. This year, the Syracuse, New York native has been probably at his most prolific with a few singles and features, as well as an exclusive Even Biz project, Stop Callin Me I’m Cookin (Side A).
Fans have been messing with it since its release on August 27 and they really want it on DSPs. For now, that looks to be out of the question. What isn't though is other music on streaming. Recently, Stove God Cooks dropped off "81". However, he did so as a guest artist, as this is DJ Rude One's record. He's an underground producer who's worked with the likes of zany character RXKNephew, Conway the Macine, Roc Marciano and fleet of other East Coast G.O.A.T.s. Like pretty much everything Stove God Cooks has touched this year, "81" is another piece of pure gold. Right away, he commands your attention with drawn out syllables, animated adlibs, and a sense of cockiness. Rude One's ominous boom-bap beat is the perfect backdrop for all of Stove's brags and we hope they work together again sooner than later.