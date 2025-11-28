Goat Stamp - Song by Stove God Cooks

Stove God Cooks has more new music on the horizon, and on Thursday night, fans got surprised with a brand-new single, "Goat Stamp."

Bitch I really had a run, probably the biggest since Pun I left my rollie in the pot, my sanity in the spot Once the boatload drop, you just roll slow don't stop, you'll be on top She know she gon' get a Birkin if she help me scrape the pot

Stove God Cooks and Swizz Beatz have joined forces on a new track, "Goat Stamp." This appears to be the namesake single for Stove God's upcoming album, expected to drop in 2026. "Goat Stamp" was a bit of an unexpected release, although one that fans are excited about. This song is easily going to climb the ranks of some of Stove God Cooks' best. The Swizz Beatz production enhances his voice, and it brings out the ferocity of the lyrics. Stove God sounds as confident as ever on this new cut, and it is clear that he is looking to take his art to a whole new level over the coming year. We just can't wait to hear what's next.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!