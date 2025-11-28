Goat Stamp - Song by Stove God Cooks

Stove God Cooks and Swizz Beatz have joined forces on a new track, "Goat Stamp." This appears to be the namesake single for Stove God's upcoming album, expected to drop in 2026. "Goat Stamp" was a bit of an unexpected release, although one that fans are excited about. This song is easily going to climb the ranks of some of Stove God Cooks' best. The Swizz Beatz production enhances his voice, and it brings out the ferocity of the lyrics. Stove God sounds as confident as ever on this new cut, and it is clear that he is looking to take his art to a whole new level over the coming year. We just can't wait to hear what's next.
Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Goat Stamp
Quotable Lyrics from Goat Stamp
Bitch I really had a run, probably the biggest since Pun
I left my rollie in the pot, my sanity in the spot
Once the boatload drop, you just roll slow don't stop, you'll be on top
She know she gon' get a Birkin if she help me scrape the pot