El Pueblo - Song by Stove God Cooks

Stove God Cooks' most recent song "GOAT Stamp" caught a lot of flak on social media a couple of weeks ago. Some felt as though the song was not in line with what he has done before. From the Swizz Beatz production to the sung hooks, it felt like a new era that fans weren't all the way on board with. However, it doesn't seem like Stove God Cooks is going to be backing down from his artistic change. In fact, the artist just delivered a new single called "El Pueblo," and he sounds very confident with his art.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: GOAT Stamp