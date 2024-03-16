Fredro Starr Recalls Suge Knight's Death Row Offer, 2Pac's Cryptic Warning

It's no secret that 2Pac was once the face of Death Row Records, but according to Fredro Starr, the late icon did everything in his power to keep him from the same fate. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Fredro recalled spending time with 2Pac and Suge Knight at the premiere of his 1996 film, Sunset Park. After they all watched the movie, Suge asked Fredro to chat privately, and later ended up making him a serious offer.

“So me, 2Pac and Suge Knight, we take a walk, just us three,” Fredro explained. “Then Suge was like, ‘I want to sign you to Death Row.’ And I’m like, ‘Huh? What are you talking about?’ Suge Knight had a reputation for being…when I talked about energy, ‘Pac is the sun, Suge Knight is the moon. He got the dark energy. So when he was like, 'I want to sign you to Death Row,’ I got kind of shook."

Fredro Starr Recalls 2Pac's Warning

“I was like, ‘But I’m already signed to Def Jam.’ I was trying to figure my way out the sh*t. ‘Nah, don’t worry about that. I’ll figure that sh*t out. I know [Jam Master] Jay. I know Russell [Simmons]. I’ll take care of that. Ain’t nothing to worry about,’” he continued. It was then that he shared a look with 2Pac, and the hitmaker's face said it all.

“[T]he n***a 2Pac was looking at me, he was giving me that side-eye. He wasn’t encouraging the sh*t. He wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, n***a! Sign with Death Row, n***a! We got it popping!’ I didn’t hear none of that from that n***a. That n***a was quiet," he said. “[He was giving me a look like], ‘You don’t want to do this, my brother. Stay where you at, my n***a.'” What do you think of Fredro Starr claiming 2Pac warned him not to sign to Death Row with a simple facial expression? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

