Terrell Owens' Alleged Assailant Hit With Two Felonies: Report

Nearly five months later, Terrell Owens has some important news regarding his alleged attacker, Wonzur Ratcliff. If you remember, back in October the now NFL Hall-of-Famer was participating in an organized but semi-casual basketball game in Calabasas, California. According to reports, T.O. and Wonzur got into a heated argument during their time on the court. However, these things usually happen when you have competitive people going against each other in a physical sport. But, things took a turn for the worst afterwards. Police said that Ratcliff got so upset that he got into his vehicle and took down the former pro athlete at the knees. Now, Terrell Owens attacker has just been charged with two felonies.

According to TMZ Sports, they are felony assault charges with a deadly weapon. At the time of wild incident, Owens was not in need of any medical assistance, thankfully. For the time being, Ratcliff does not have a court date set in place. Hopefully though, we will find out more information in the next couple of days, or weeks at the latest.

Throwback To When Terrell Owens Threw Some Shade At His Attacker

Owens has really never engaged in addressing this ordeal outright. However, he did throw some subliminal shots on his Instagram. In the post above, which was uploaded two days following the event, he was able to find some humor in all of it. "ABOUT LAST NIGHT… *I do not own rights to music* BUT I DO HAVE A RIGHT TO PROTECT MYSELF. *hope the car is ok!!!"

What are your thoughts on Terrell Owens alleged attack getting hit with two felonies? Do you think he should have gotten a heavier punishment? Will Terrell speak out about this or remain silent, and why?

