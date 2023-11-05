Logan Paul Claims WWE US Championship

Logan Paul is the new WWE US Champion after taking down Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It was an antic-filled match, which saw Paul utilize brass knuckles amongst other tools to take down the Mexican veteran. Paul's first title comes just over two years after he made his WWE debut. Furthermore, the title comes in just his eighth pro wrestling match.

However, Paul appeared to imply that the title meant a greater focus on the promotion for him. "I think I have to," Paul said of spending more time on WWE programming. "You're going to have to watch Raw. You're going to have to watch SmackDown. I'm going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king." It's unclear who his first title defense could come against. That said, everyone from Dominik Mysterio to Bad Bunny has been named as a potential opponent.

Paul Slams Dillon Danis

Furthermore, Paul took an opportunity to trash talk Dillon Danis in his post-fight interviews. "That was barely a performance. I wouldn't even call that a fight. Tonight was a fight. Tonight was hard. I'm telling you, bro. I'm winded. I feel like I really earned this. So, I see these comments online. 'Logan Paul, spoon-fed, silver spoon in his mouth. Everything's been given to him his whole life. He hasn't earned it.' I would do more in 12 hours than most people do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, bro. My pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same game as the other people. I've beaten the matrix and I'm the architect," Paul said.

Last month, in the days after their controversial boxing match, Danis filed an appeal against the fight result. However, Paul was dismissive of the former MMA fighter. "Embarrassing & desperate. What’s the appeal? He tried to take me down - failed, he tried to choke me out - failed. He didn’t even try to fight back, he just took his ass beating like a bitch. Dude really thinks he can handle everything online. He should just accept the loss like a man & move on with his pathetic life," Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the news. Furthermore, over half of the DAZN Prime Card matches are currently under investigation for an appeal.

