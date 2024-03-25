Jake Paul's Olympian GF Jutta Leerdam Shows Off Physique

Beautiful people doing beautiful things. A tale as old as time.

BYTyler Reed
Speed Skating World Cup Qualification

In just a few short months, Jake Paul will be stepping into the ring with one of the most polarizing characters to ever put on boxing gloves. Yes, Paul has decided that it is time to stand face to face with 'Iron' Mike Tyson. While it may not be the same Tyson who tore through every boxer that stood in his path 30 years ago. Taking a bout with a legend like Tyson still earns Paul massive respect points. Want to know another thing that garners Paul respect? Dating a silver medal Olympian.

Jutta Leerdam showed off her Olympic physique in what looks like some much needed time away from all the madness of Paul's upcoming boxing bout. Leerdam, who on Instagram can be found @juttaleerdam, seemed to enjoy the time away in beautiful Costa Rica. While also taking some snaps for her followers. Take a look at the power couples latest adventure below.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young Flame Iggy Azalea's Career

Jake Paul Isn't The Only Athlete In The Relationship

While it may feel like a lifetime until the Paul-Tyson bout, July 20th will be here quicker than you think. However, Tyson doesn't seem like he wants things to take his mind off the bout. It was announced this week that Tyson is quitting his podcast to focus on the next venture in his life. One has to believe that he is putting all his chips into the big bout taking place in Arlington this summer.

Paul and Leerdam could easily become the next power couple to take over the sports world. A victory over Tyson in July will have Paul thinking even bigger for his next bout. However, only time will tell. Who do you believe will have their hand raised at the end of the big match? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with us at HNHH.

Read More: Eli Manning Has Simple Response To Deion Sanders

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed is a current Sports Writer for HotNewHipHop. He started back in March of 2023 with the company. During his time Tyler has shown his expertise in all things sports. Ranging from NBA news, all the way to boxing and MMA. He has bylines with several outlets, such as Busted Coverage, where Tyler has covered the NFL, College Football, WWE and beyond. Tyler has also written for Detroit Jock City, Wildcat Blue Nation and Swarm and Sting for the FanSided Network. Tyler is a massive Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. Being from Kentucky, he chose connections to sports franchises that he enjoyed watching as a child. Unfortunately, his professional fandoms have only brought him pain. Tyler's hobbies outside of work include exercising and binge-watching the same shows he has watched for the last decade while endlessly scrolling through social media. His favorite hip-hop artists are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Kentucky's own Jack Harlow.
recommended content
Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer, looks onSportsMike Tyson Reveals Bombshell Podcast Update Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight
Boxing Bullies By Jake Paul Partnered With The Berman Law GroupSportsJake Paul Reportedly Has A New Olympian Girlfriend
Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles DodgersSportsShohei Ohtani Denies Making Any Sports Bets
Boxing Bullies By Jake Paul Partnered With The Berman Law GroupSportsJake Paul Smokes Cigarette While Training For Nate Diaz: Watch