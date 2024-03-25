Jake Paul's Olympian GF Jutta Leerdam Shows Off Physique

In just a few short months, Jake Paul will be stepping into the ring with one of the most polarizing characters to ever put on boxing gloves. Yes, Paul has decided that it is time to stand face to face with 'Iron' Mike Tyson. While it may not be the same Tyson who tore through every boxer that stood in his path 30 years ago. Taking a bout with a legend like Tyson still earns Paul massive respect points. Want to know another thing that garners Paul respect? Dating a silver medal Olympian.

Jutta Leerdam showed off her Olympic physique in what looks like some much needed time away from all the madness of Paul's upcoming boxing bout. Leerdam, who on Instagram can be found @juttaleerdam, seemed to enjoy the time away in beautiful Costa Rica. While also taking some snaps for her followers. Take a look at the power couples latest adventure below.

Read More: Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young Flame Iggy Azalea's Career

Jake Paul Isn't The Only Athlete In The Relationship

While it may feel like a lifetime until the Paul-Tyson bout, July 20th will be here quicker than you think. However, Tyson doesn't seem like he wants things to take his mind off the bout. It was announced this week that Tyson is quitting his podcast to focus on the next venture in his life. One has to believe that he is putting all his chips into the big bout taking place in Arlington this summer.

Paul and Leerdam could easily become the next power couple to take over the sports world. A victory over Tyson in July will have Paul thinking even bigger for his next bout. However, only time will tell. Who do you believe will have their hand raised at the end of the big match? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with us at HNHH.

Read More: Eli Manning Has Simple Response To Deion Sanders

[Via]