Rick Ross Dares To Clown Mike Tyson Over Old Picture

Rick Ross was among the most recent guests on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, and he took a risk in trying to make a joke about the host's past appearance. Moreover, when he saw a photo of a young 20-year-old Tyson, he couldn't help but make a joke about his hairline. "It’s a beautiful picture…How old were you?" The Biggest Boss asked the boxing legend. "That n***a that cut your hair ain’t give you no blend." This resulted in laughs from the people around them, and Mike cracked a smile and said, "I hear you." However, Ross cleared the air and said that he loves it, so it's either some backtracking or some tough love that acknowledges some missteps.

Furthermore, this was a particularly special episode of Hotboxin' because it was what many fans probably hoped it wouldn't be: its last. Furthermore, it seems like Mike Tyson's convo with Rick Ross puts things at least at a pause as he prepares for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. A lot of folks are very excited to see how this match-up pans out, whether or not they think that Tyson will be able to beat the YouTube provocateur. We'll all have to wait until July 20 to find out.

Mike Tyson & Rick Ross Chop It Up On Hotboxin': Watch

Elsewhere, Rick Ross is very much occupied with a showdown of his own, although this is more about trading bars than blows. He and Drake had a big falling out as a result of all the drama and disses that have emerged from Future and Metro Boomin's WE [STILL] DON'T TRUST YOU albums. While things probably won't reemerge on wax for a while, they are two social media trolls who will likely continue to send potshots at each other. Things are a bit more quiet right now, but we're sure that they won't stay this way forever.

Meanwhile, Tyson is training hard for his Jake Paul fight, which will be a big moment for pop culture at large. Maybe if Paul launches a jab at his old haircut this time around, he won't be as forgiving as he was to Rozay. Who do you have coming out on top in either head-to-head? Let us know in the comments and stay posted on HNHH for more on Mike Tyson and Rick Ross.

