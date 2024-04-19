Rick Ross Roasts Drake Over Victor Wembanyama Rejection

Rick Ross is paying attention to everything.

Rick Ross and Drake are currently beefing, and it has led to some pretty hilarious jabs from both sides. However, there is no doubt that Ross has been going the extra mile as of late. For instance, he even spoke about Drake and Millie Bobby Brown, which is one of those things most people try to steer clear of. Needless to say, it feels like nothing is off-limits right now. Having said that, it would appear as though Ross was just given some new material to work with.

This all comes from the mouth of JJ Redick, who recently told a fun story about Victor Wembanyama. Essentially, Wemby was invited to come on stage at a Drake concert. However, when he found out he couldn't bring his teammates, he refused the opportunity. “There was a Drake concert in Austin and he got asked to come up on stage because Drake was doing that with a bunch of NBA guys this offseason,” Redick said. “And Wemby was like, ‘Can my teammates come up on stage with me? Because they are going to be at the concert with me.’ And Drake’s camp was like, ‘No.’ And he’s like, ‘Then I don’t want to do it.'”

Rick Ross Speaks

Ross saw this story going viral, and decided to say something about it. “Respectfully declined. The young ones see it too," Rozay said. It was a very obvious jab at Drake, and there is no doubt that Ross found this to be a great opportunity at a roast. Even if Wemby's intentions were pure, somehow, he has now found himself in the midst of a rap feud. He truly is the most important rookie the NBA has ever had.

Let us know what you think about the feud between Ross and Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though all of this is way too petty? Who are you taking in the beef right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

