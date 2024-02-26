Playboi Carti's New Mask For "VULTURES 1" Paris Listening Party Draws Slipknot Comparisons

One of the odd things about the rollout for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES rollout has been the theme of wearing masks. Ye is the one leading the charge in all of this as he was first spotted wearing an all-black cover. It featured a see-through area for his eyes and it must have been fairly breathable because of how often he wore it in public. Then, he went full Jason Voorhees with the famous white hockey mask. Playboi Carti is now doing the same as he was seen wearing a mask resembling the iconic heavy metal band Slipknot.

This extravagant piece was worn for the latest VULTURES 1 listening party in Paris this past weekend. Chris Fehn was the member of the band who popularized the "Pinocchio nose" headgear. He is now a former bandmate, but his iconic look still lives on. Plenty of those comparisons were made in the video below as Playboi Carti went with a black leather look compared to Fehn's silver one.

Read More: Cam'ron & Ma$e React To Viral Cam Newton Skirmish At Youth Football Tourney

Playboi Carti Dons Chris Fehn's Unmistakable Look

Some fans respected the choice, while others made the obvious but still funny jokes to the fictional character. However, a few people were a little annoyed with Carti trying to be something he is not. "Bro thinks his genre is rock," "Getting more corny by the day," were just a few of those type of remarks. One person even went as far as to say that he wore that mask because "he lied ab dropping music too much." That last one is true though, where is Music!?

What are your thoughts on Playboi Carti's new mask for the Paris listening party for VULTURES 1? Is this the better face covering, why or why not? Do you think Kanye West inspired him to wear masks for the performances? Is the album still in your rotation and if so what songs? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Playboi Carti and VULTURES. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Kanye West Performs "N****s In Paris" At "Vultures" Concert In Paris