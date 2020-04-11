greta thunberg
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Goes At Greta Thunberg Again On TwitterThis time, it was more about Tate's bizarrely comical phrase than anything else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate's Downfall: The Dark Side Of InfluenceThe self-acclaimed “Top G” is in hot water as his case has been sent to trial in Romania.By Demi Phillips
- CrimeGreta Thunberg Carried Away By German Police During ProtestAuthorities detained Greta Thunberg during a protest in Germany. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureGreta Thunberg Claps Back At Andrew Tate On TwitterThe former boxer flexed his car collection to the climate activist in a tweet. Thunberg has since responded in a humorous way.By Isaac Fontes
- AnticsBillie Eilish Trolled By Russian Pranksters That Fooled Prince HarryBillie Eilish fell victim to the Russian pranksters who posed as Greta Thunberg and her father.By Aron A.